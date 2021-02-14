Man arrested for killing at North West District three months ago; suspect also wanted for rape

Last Updated on Sunday, 14 February 2021, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly killed a fellow community member late last year, was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said they arrested 32-year old Reuben Kalvis of Cassie Creek, Baramita, North West District in connection with their probe of the killing of Jonah “Wammick” Williams, a farmer of Cassie Creek on Friday 6th November 2020.

Police are treating that incident, which occurred in that community, as murder.

The Guyana Police Force said Kalvis was wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of rape and unlawful wounding.

A 10p-year old girl, through an interpreter, told police that on November 6, 2020 at about 3 PM, she was walking through a trail going to her grandparents when she observed a motionless man who appeared dead.

She reportedly told her grandparents, and her 48-year old grandfather went, confirmed the sighting and reported it to police. Police said Kalvis was chopped to his left side abdomen and he was pronounced dead by a medex at the Port Kaituma Hospital.

Investigators said they were informed that a named man was aware of the killing but he was in Venezuela.