Several soldiers accused of rape

Last Updated on Sunday, 14 February 2021, 20:39 by Denis Chabrol

Five soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been accused of rape and the police are conducting an investigation, the army said Sunday night.

“The soldiers are co-operating with the police as the investigation is ongoing,” the GDF said in a statement.

The army said the soldiers, who are facing the accusation, are stationed at Mabaruma , North West District.

The GDF sought to assure assure the public that it remains committed to the preservation of law and order.