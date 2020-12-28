Suspected Cuban killer of mom, daughter arrested

Last Updated on Monday, 28 December 2020, 7:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Cuban man, who allegedly hammered and knifed to death his partner and her daughter, has been arrested.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Roystom Andries’Junor said Joel Rodriguez also known as Yoel Rodriguez Barientos was arrested at Amelia’s Ward, Linden on Sunday night.

He was arrested the same day the bodies of t he woman and her daughter were found in their Princess Street, Lodge residence.

Region 10 Divisional Commander, Superintendent Winter said the man was held by a hill shortly before midnight. He said the suspect was seen walking and was arrested based on description.

A hammer and a knife were recovered from the crime scene.