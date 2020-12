Last Updated on Sunday, 6 December 2020, 15:45 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s coronavirus death toll on Sunday moved to 153 with the passing of two more persons, the Health Ministry said.

“The latest fatalities are two men, an 81 -year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55 year old from Region One (Barima- Waini),” the ministry said.

They reportedly died while receiving care at a government medical facility.