DPP takes ex GDF Chief-of-Staff Gary Best back to Court over former national cyclist, Jude Bentley’s death

Last Updated on Monday, 7 December 2020, 20:13 by Denis Chabrol

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Hack on Monday appealed a decision by the Magistrates’ Court to free ex- Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief-Staff, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best of causing the death of former national cyclist, Jude Bentley’s death by dangerous driving.

City Magistrate, Rhondel Weever on December 3 upheld no-case submissions by defence lawyer Nigel Hughes that Mr. Best was not driving dangerously at the time of the accident on February 8, 2020.

In her appeal, the DPP is asking the Court of Appeal to set aside and/or reverse and Mr. Best be “made to pay the cost of this appeal.”

The Magistrate reportedly found that the prosecution failed to establish that Mr. Best was driving dangerously and consequently the case has been brought to an end. Mr. Best has publicly expressed regret for the death of Mr. Bentley.

The Magistrates’ Court is yet to decide on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police, at the time of the accident, had said that a breathalyser test had shown that Mr. Best had been driving under the influence of alcohol.