Bharat Dindyal returns to GPL as CEO

Last Updated on Monday, 7 December 2020, 16:20 by Denis Chabrol

Bharat Dindyal on Monday returned to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) once again, the power company said in a statement.

He takes over from Jamaican Albert Gordon who had been appointed under the then A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

GPL said the appointment of Mr. Dindyal forms part of its plans to modernize, expand and improve electricity supply in support of the development of Guyana.

Mr. Dindyal has more than 26 years experience in engineering services and operation of electric utilities, and is no stranger to GPL having served as CEO from 2006-2015. In 2015, he had been fired following the release of a video on Social Media.

“In support of this, we are confident in Mr. Dindyal’s leadership and his return to our Company,” GPL said.