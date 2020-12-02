Arms and ammo trader sued for GYD$369 million for stocks allegedly not supplied to Guyana Defence Force

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 15:21 by Denis Chabrol

Licensed arms and ammunition, Larry Singh, has been sued by the Guyana government for failing to supply more than GYD$369 million in firearms and ammunition to the Guyana Defence Force between 2014 and 2016, according to court papers filed by Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) had granted approval for the GDF to sole source the supplies and three contracts had been awarded to Mr. Singh, but the State is claiming that he did not supply. “The respondent has failed and/ or refused to supply the number of weapons and ammunition for which he has received payment and he is indebted to the Guyana Defence Force in the manner more particularly set out in the Statement of Claim,” the Attorney General says.

Under the State Liability Act, Mr. Singh is being sued for GYD$369,604, 271. The court document shows that he was paid GYD$380,527,421.

The Attorney General said repeated efforts to secure a refund have been futile.

Mr. Nandlall says Mr. Singh had contractually undertaken to be solely responsible for the shipment of the weapons from countries of origin to Guyana, and to ensure the correct weapons are delivered within 150 days after the Bill of Laden is provided.

Based on a contract dated 15th December, 2014 signed by Col. John Flores on behalf of the GDF, Mr. Singh had undertaken to supply

50 9MM Taurus pistols, 500 AK47/ AK103 rifles, 200,000 balls of 7.62X51 ammunition, 500 10p-gauge blank cartridges, 50,000 9-mm ammunition, valued GYD$52,053,651.

On 18th November, 2015, Mr. Singh and Col. Paul Arthur on behalf of the GDF, signed a contract valued GYD$200,242,770 to supply 50 9MM Glock pistols, 500 AK47/AK03 rifles; 200,000 7.62X51 ball ammunition, and 32,100 9MM ball standard ammunition.

The third contract dated 20th March, 2016 signed by Mr. Singh and Col. Arthur required the supplier to supply 100 AK-47 rifles GYD$27,065,500.

The court papers also state that Mr. Singh has so far supplied 500 10-gauge blank cartridges, 200 12-guage blank cartridges, 50 9MM Glock pistols with a total value of GYD$10,923,150.

Mr. Singh, who attended a People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Congress, had been awarded a controversial contract by the Ministry of Health for the storage of pharmaceuticals at a house on Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown that had been converted into a pharmaceutical bond. Back in 2016, the government had budgeted GYD$250 million to rent the Sussex Street bond. The then opposition People’s Progressive Party had noted that the house had been purchased for GYD$25 million and was being rented to government for GYD$12.5 million per month