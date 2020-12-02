GTT introduces automated system to cut post-paid bill enquiries to call centre

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 7:37 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has added a new automated assistant to allow postpaid customers to easily check their outstanding balances and reduce the number of enquiries to the Call Centre

“About 20 per cent of our customers would call agents to find out their balance. With this new system, they can just pick up their phones and check their account balance on their own, and at the same time they can pay using their mmg+ (mobile money) account from the comfort of their homes – or while on the move,” GTT Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris was quoted as saying in a company release.

The new automated assistant allows customers to check their outstanding balances via their telephone by dialing 0488 and selecting option 1 to check outstanding balances for their Blaze, DSL, Landline, Hybrid and Fixed LTE services – at any time, day or night.

“We are always seeking new ways to meet the needs of our customers and offer increased convenience,” . She explained that the new system

was implemented to reduce the wait time when customers call 0488 to enquire about their bill amounts.

The GTT spokeswoman boasted that the new feature was designed and built by GTT’s local team. “This is a proud moment for us as a company, because we are not just a telephone company; we are an innovative technology company and we have a team right here to deliver

and solve issues in-house,” she said. Harris further encouraged customers to use the new automated assistant. “Customers who have already used the service are happy with the seamless process,” Harris added.

For security reasons, customers are required to setup a PIN in order to use the service. An outline of the simple steps on how to use the service can be accessed via https://www.gtt.co.gy/check-your-balance

Meanwhile, GTT has announced plans to open more stores countrywide. “Our focus at GTT is to completely satisfy our customer. We want to make the lives of our customers easier in as many ways as we can and that includes making sure they have easy access to

GTT stores both in and outside of Georgetown,” said GTT’s VP of Sales, Eshwar Thakurdin.

The company recently opened a branch at the Footsteps Mall, Regent and Camp Streets, Georgetown.

In recent months, Guyana’s Internet and mobile phone market has seen increased marketing and advertising since the formal liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.