Venezuelans, Guyanese charged with murder of Guyanese shopkeeper

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 6:52 by Denis Chabrol

Two Venezuelans and a Guyanese have been charged with the murder of a Guyanese shopkeeper who last weeks sought to defend his wife from bandits at their shop at Port Kaituma.

Police say the Director of Public Prosecutions has advised that Guyanese gold miner 22-year old Nadeem Baksh of Airy Hall, Mahaicony and Venezuelan gold miners, 22-year old Gilberto Da Silva of Baranka Venezuela and Tuschen , East Bank Essequibo and 22-year old Angel Figuera of Barranes Venezuela and Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara are to be charged with the murder of Kevin Allam.

The charge will be read to the men today at the Port Kaituma Magistrates’ Court via Skype.

Allam was beaten and his throat slit on November 27 when he saw a bandit snatch his wife by her hair at their shop and he intervened.

Investigators were informed that Allam, who was 27-years old, of Turn Basin, Port Kaituma observed the bandits holding his wife by her hair in their shop and he intervened, but they slashed his throat before carting off raw gold from the premises.

Police say Allam was pounced upon and dealt him several lashes about his body with a piece of wood until he became motionless.

He was then dragged a short distance away where one of the suspects took out a knife and slit the deceased’s throat, while another suspect held him down.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 PM on Friday November 27 and the suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 9 AM at a waterfront at Port Kaituma.

Police said after the bandits wounded Allam, they stole some raw gold but “did not harm the reputed wife after she pleaded for her life.