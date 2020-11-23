Soesdyke businessman shot dead by bandits

Last Updated on Monday, 23 November 2020, 7:23 by Denis Chabrol

A 53-year old businessman was early Monday morning shot dead during a robbery at his home.

Police have identified him as 53-year old Terrence Dickie.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 this morning at his residence at Lot 5 Public Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Police say the crime was committed by four men who were armed with handguns.

Investigators were told that while his nephew, Immigration Officer Brian Solomon, was sleeping, he was awoken by two men who pointed a gun to his chest and ordered him to go open Mr. Dickie’s bedroom door.

Police say the bandits claimed they were policemen and a scuffle ensued between Mr. Dickie and one of them. He was shot in the chest and fell to the ground.

The bandits then demanded money from Mr. Dickie’s wife and ransacked the bedrooms before escaping.