Vincent Adams sent packing from Environmental Protection Agency

Last Updated on Monday, 23 November 2020, 19:16 by Denis Chabrol

Environmental and Petroleum Engineer, Dr. Vincent Adams was Monday relieved of his duties as Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He says repeated efforts to contact Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo about often stated plans to hire him to work in the petroleum sector have failed. He says none of his telephone calls was returned.

Dr. Adams says he received a letter earlier today, terminating his contract as Executive Director of the EPA. He believes that he will be paid all his entitlements.

While he acknowledges that the President has a right to decide who works with him, he says the termination of his services sends a bad signal to overseas-based Guyanese who are thinking about returning to serve. “Unfortunately, the situation was handled without class and dignity and if this is the way the country will be led, then we have a long way to go,” Mr. Adams told News-Talk Radio Guyana / Demerara Waves Online News.

He was sent on vacation leave in August and when he was ready to resume duty, the Office of the President informed him to remain off the job until he heard from the administration.

Dr. Adams is an executive member of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

Before returning to Guyana, he had worked with the United States Department of Energy, eventually rising to a senior position there.