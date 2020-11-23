President Ali wings out to Suriname today for Independence anniversary, to address National Assembly

Last Updated on Monday, 23 November 2020, 7:19 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali will be paying a three-day official visit to neighbouring Suriname to mark that country’s 45th independence anniversary.

Starnieuws reports that he will leave Guyana Monday evening and will return on Thursday.

As guest of honour, he will be the only visitor to address a special sitting of Suriname’s National Assembly.

President Al and his Surinamese counterpart, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will sign several cooperation agreements after a formal meeting on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by, among others, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Ramdhin reportedly says that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo will no longer be attending the events.

The Guyanese leader will also visit Suriname’s state oil company, Staatsolie. Guyana and Suriname have discovered huge oil reserves offshore their countries.

Mr. Santokhi visited Guyana in August for President Ali’s inauguration.

Suriname broke colonial ties with The Netherlands on November 25, 1975.