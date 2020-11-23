MoU for US$90M Hilton Hotel in Mc Doom inked

Last Updated on Monday, 23 November 2020, 21:40 by Denis Chabrol

The receipt of planning approval and the signing of an MoU by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and Chairman and CEO of TOTALTEC Oilfield Services has greenlighted the construction of a US$90 million international hotel.

Minister Oneidge Walrond, Go-Invest CEO, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and Mr. Lars Mangal of TOTALTEC signed the agreement on Monday at the Ministry’s boardroom. The hotel is earmarked for Houston/McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

“This is just a tangible expression of the confidence that investors have placed in Guyana, and we are quite excited that we have one of the hotels that we have promised. We have the branded hotels ready to go, and this is quite an exciting time,” Minister Walrond was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information.

More than 25 Guyanese contractors and suppliers are expected to be involved in the execution of the work, which will bring significant spin-off benefits to hundreds of Guyanese.

“We see it as a great opportunity for Guyana to build further local capacity in terms of supporting multiple sectors; first and foremost, the tourism sector but we also see this as an opportunity to support the very dynamic and fast-emerging oil and gas sector as well,” Mr. Mangal said.

Investments will also be made to train staff to serve in the hospitality and catering departments.

“The oil and gas sector is one area where we are continuously striving and looking to place more people and build more capacity locally. The intent of this project is, of course, to continue to support local development in terms of having more Guyanese suppliers and contractors involved in very unique high-tier development projects,” Mr. Mangal said.

He added it is further aimed at, “decommissioning more and more activities from happening outside of Guyana and bringing them onshore to Guyana, to be supported by Guyanese working with Guyanese in Guyana.”

The 289-room hotel will include the 161-room Hilton Garden Inn and 128 suites. It will feature a variety of on-site dining options, conference facilities, a pool, and 24-hour fitness facility while bringing ‘the best of modern, smart, Scandinavian minimalistic concepts’ to Guyana.

This investment comes after an Expression of Interest (EoI) was advertised by the Government of Guyana.

The project is led by 658 Guyana Holdings and managed by 1503 Partners, who are joined by TOTALTEC Oilfield Services Guyana Incorporated and GREC Investment Group as key stakeholders.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts is an international brand with 575 hotels across six continents.