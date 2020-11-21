Man, baby’s mother arrested for drug bust

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 November 2020, 13:43 by Denis Chabrol

A man and a the mother of a baby have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of suspected amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says the suspected drugs were seized from a house at 804 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown yesterday.

Those arrested are 33-year old Nyron Wilson and a 19-year old mother.

CANU says the suspected amphetamine and methamphetamine were in powdered and pills.

CANU says at the time of the arrest, the woman had a baby in care. “The female had a baby in her care at the time of arrest and was allowed to place the child in the care of another individual whilst she remained in CANU’s custody.,” CANU said.

In recent years, there has been a gradual increase in the supply of amphetamine, methamphetamine in Guyana.