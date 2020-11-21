Three accused of murder, robbery escape from Lusignan jail

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 November 2020, 14:48 by Denis Chabrol

Three prisoners early Saturday morning escaped from the Lusignan Prison by using a bed sheet as an improvised rope to scale the fence of that East Coast Demerara penitentiary, the Guyana Prison Service said.

They are murder accused 48-year old Phillip Jhogroo of Lot B3 Goed Intent, Leguan, Essequibo River; 18 year old Mark Emmanuel of Grove Sea Dam squatting area, East Bank Demerara who is accused of robbery and murder accused 40-year old Donald Baird of Lot 22 Hardina Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The prison service said the Officer-in-Charge of the Lusignan Prison’s holding bay, Superintendent Alston Scott at about 5:20 AM, during a “routine check”, saw the improvised rope made of a bed sheet hanging from the south-western corner of the prison fence. “urther investigations confirmed that they escaped from that prison location by scaling the said South Western fence where the improvised rope was found,” Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said.

He said the probe has so far gleaned that the prisoners escaped between 1:28 AM and and 1:48 AM.

Mr. Samuels said a head count of the prisoners revealed that three of them had been unaccounted for.

Every effort, the Prisons Director said, is being made to recapture the trio. He appealed to family members not to harbour the escapees. “Family members and members of the public are advised not to offer any support to the escapees. Should you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the nearest Police Station,” he said.