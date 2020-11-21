Guyana’s first cause-based Rotary Club formed with focus on environment

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 November 2020, 15:00 by Denis Chabrol

The Rotary Club of Garden City (Georgetown) Guyana – the first cause-based Rotary club- has been formed to help spruce up and maintain Georgetown and other areas of the country.

It is named the Rotary Club of Garden City was launched on 10th November and it’s the 7th club to have been chartered in more than 10 years.

“The Rotary Club of Garden City is excited to return Georgetown and Guyana to its Glory Days, through service and collaborations one community at a time,” the organisation said.

It is the first Cause-based Club to be chartered in Guyana whose major focus will be on ‘Supporting the Environment’, Rotary said.

The Rotary Club of Garden City says most importantly the club will be relaxed, family oriented, undertake fulfilling service projects in a fun environment but yet professional that will lend to a Rotary experience with a difference.

The club says it has already embarked on plans for several service projects that will encourage communities and individuals to adapt eco-friendly lifestyle changes.

A few Projects are already in the pipeline- Bags, Bins & Bottles) -the sale of branded Reusable Multi-purpose Canvas Bags, to reduce the use of plastics and the distribution of garbage Bins to create a clean and healthy environment. The club also plans to distribute mini reusable water bottles to school children as part of the District’s Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign in order to encourage children to drink more water.

Over 130 Rotarians, family and friends from around the world witnessed District Governor Lisle Chase virtually hand over the Charter to Charter President Arron Fraser, Charter members were officially announced and the Board of Directors Installed.

The District Governor Lisle Chase charged the members to uphold the ideals of Rotary and be guided by the principle motto of Rotary International – “Service Above Self”.

Rotary International Director Stephanie Urchick in her brief remarks expressed her excitement with the formation of the Rotary Club of Garden City and congratulated the members on forming a Caused Based Club.

On September 17th, 2020 the Club received its Charter from Rotary International with a register of 33 Charter Members. The Chartering of a Rotary Club is the official permission from Rotary International for a new club to be formed in a country.