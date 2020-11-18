16-year old boy shot dead by friend- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 23:14 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year old boy is believed to have been accidentally shot dead by his 16-year old friend.

The friend reportedly breached the lock of a secured wardrobe where a licenced .32 Taurus pistol, owned by his father, was being kept

Investigators were told that after the boy took out the handgun, he showed it to the victim and accidentally pulled the trigger.

He was shot to his head at about 6 PM Tuesday and died at about 5 PM yesterday while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Hospital.

The now dead teenager was a student and he lived at David Street, Kitty. The incident occurred at his friend’s residence at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty.

Police say the suspect, who is also a student, was at home alone at the time. He invited his friend over to his home and the shooting incident occurred shortly after they had a meal.

Investigators added that the victim was shot to his right side head and fell to the ground

As part of the investigation, police have taken away a .32. Taurus Pistol with 7 live matching rounds, a spent shell and 149 .32 rounds from the scene.