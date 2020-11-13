26 Haitians in protective custody, five persons arrested in human trafficking probe

Last Updated on Friday, 13 November 2020, 17:30 by Denis Chabrol

Five persons have been arrested in an ongoing human trafficking dragnet that captured 26 Haitian nationals, government said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement Friday, said police conducted two separate operations in Georgetown and Linden.

A search of a city hotel by police found a number of Haitians and a stop and search on the Mabura trail region 10 another group of Haitians were found travelling in a mini-bus.

The ministry says of the 26 Haitian Nationals discovered, ten are males adults, nine female adults and seven children two boys and five girls.

Those Haitians are currently in protective care pending the outcome of the investigation, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The police are investigating the Haitians as part of a suspected Human Smuggling racket and Trafficking in Person ring.

Five persons are currently in custody assisting with investigations, the Home Ministry said.