24 foreign women arrested at strip club- Home Affairs Ministry says 20 days later

Last Updated on Friday, 13 November 2020, 17:23 by Denis Chabrol

Twenty-four foreign women, who allegedly overstayed their time in Guyana, were arrested from a well-known strip club,m Baroombar International, and later released on station bail, the Home Affairs Ministry said 20 days days after the cordon and search operation was held.

The ministry said those arrested were eight Dominican nationals, one Cuban and 15 Venezuelans.

An investigation was launched into the alleged Trafficking in Person ring. As a result, investigation proved that the females from the Dominican Republic and Cuba all overstayed their time in Guyana.

The females were interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department,” the Home Ministry said.

No further details were provided about whether they were charged or deported from Guyana.

The ministry said a bartender, a security guard and a dispatcher were also arrested, interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department.