Body of 86-year old female grocer found tied

Investigators were Monday morning continuing their probe into the death of an 86-year old grocer whose body was found with her hands and feet tied in her bedroom at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, two hours after she credited eddoes to a farmer.

Police believe that Bibi Ramjit of 63 La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara was killed between 3 PM and 5 PM o Sunday, October 25, 2020.

No marks of violence was seen on her body, but sleuths are treating the occurrence as a “murder” because she was found tied up in her bedroom in the top flat above the grocery. “On arrival the entire scene was processed and the body was checked for any marks of violence but none was seen, several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was received,” police said.

A 59-year old farmer of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara informed police that at about 3 PM Sunday he went to the grocery to purchase eddoes but she did not have change for the GYD$5,000 note so he collected the eddoes and promised to return the money later.

He said at about 5 PM, he returned to the shop where he observed the shop door and the back door to the upper flat wide opened. “He called out several times for the deceased but got no response. As a result, he proceeded to the upper flat of the house where he looked into a bedroom and saw the deceased lying motionless on her back on her bed with her feet and hands tied,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The farmer reportedly immediately raised an alarm and the Police was summoned to the scene.

The body was then escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was pronounced dead by a Doctor duty and further escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting an autopsy.