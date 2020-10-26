15-year old schoolboy stabbed during COVID-19-related argument

A 15-year old schoolboy on Monday remained hospitalised in a “serious” condition after he was stabbed during an argument over claims that his mother, who is a nurse, contracted COVID-19.

Injured is Riyaad Hussain, a student of Canje Secondary School and resident of St Magdalene Street, New Amsterdam Berbice.

Police said they have since arrested a 41-year old man of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice in connection with the incident that occurred at about 6 PM on Sunday at Pope Street, New Amsterdam.

Investigators were informed that Hussain and his friend Taylor Bates a student of Canje Secondary School, and of Tucber New Amsterdam Berbice were standing on Pope Street, New Amsterdam Berbice.

They told police that the suspect passed and told Hussain that his mother who is a nurse has COVID-19, an utterance that triggered argument and a scuffle.

“It is alleged that during the physical altercation the suspect pulled out an ice picker from his pants waist and stabbed the victim to his left side chest causing him to receive injury,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Hussain was escorted to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he waa admitted. “He is undergoing treatment, his condition is regarded as serious,” police said.