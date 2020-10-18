Previously shot handyman, Seon “Gaza” London, killed five months later

A handyman, who had been been shot and injured five months ago during an altercation, was shot and killed five months later on Saturday night in ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police say 27-year old Seon “Gaza” London of D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown was shot dead at about 6:35 PM allegedly by a 30-year old man of ‘D’ Field, Sophia and another man. “The two suspects approached on foot and at a short distance away they both pulled out hand guns from their pants pockets, pointed same in the direction of the victim and discharged several rounds which hit him after which he fell to the ground,” police said.

Police said London received five gun shot wounds to his head, arm and other areas of the body.

London’s girlfriend and public spirited citizens picked up him up and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a motor car where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said at the time of the incident, London and his girlfriend had been visiting a friend at “C’ Field. Shortly after arriving at 5:45 PM, police said London’s girlfriend went to buy barbecue chicken when two men arrived on foot and took handguns out of their pockets and opened fire at the man.

The friend said he evaded the several gunshots. “According to the friend he, the friend, threw himself to the ground immediately and waited until the men left. He received no injuries,” the Guyana Police Force said. The men reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Police stopped short of linking Saturday evening’s shooting death of London with his attempted murder on May 1, 2o20, only saying that one of the suspects and 20-year old Kevin Mc Adam, of ‘E’ Field Cummings Park, had shot him. London had been hospitalised and later discharged.

Mc Adam had been arrested and charged for attempt to commit murder and he on bail, but the other suspect was never arrested.