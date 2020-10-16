Suspected Sindicato gang members arrested

Four Venezuelans, who are suspected members of the feared Sindicato gang, were arrested early Friday morning at a hotel at Port Kaituma, North West District, police said.

Two Guyanese were also held during the operation that was conducted between 06:30 and 07:00 hrs, a

“The Venezuelans claimed to be miners in Venezuela, but are suspected to be members of the Sindicato gang,” police said.

Sindicato gang members have in the past raided mining camps and shot miners in Guyana. Recently, Sindicato gangsters opened fire on a joint police-army patrol on the Cuyuni River.

The Guyana Police Force said the foreigners were arrested for failing to present themselves to immigration,

Police said the Guyanese, who also claim to be miners, were arrested for aiding and abetting the Venezuelans to enter Guyana illegally.

Investigators said two All Terrain Vehicles ( ATV), GYD$100,000 and a quantity of what appears to be raw gold still to be weighed were seized.

About two years ago, soldiers had been deployed to bordering communities in Guyana to protect them against attacks by the Sindicatos.