West Demerara pastor drowns

Pastor Maurice Wilson of Vauxhall, Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara had died by suspected drowning, police said.

“No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the body,” police said.

Investigators said Mr. Wilson, 53, who is also a farmer, succumbed between 6 AM and 6 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020

He reportedly suffered from epilepsy.

His wife, 50-year old Shundell Wilson, said she accompanied him to L’Oire Back Dam Canal #1, West Bank Demerara, where he continued his journey on foot by himself enroute to his farm which is situated about 180 rods from the Number #1 Canal Road, after which his wife returned to their residence.

Police said at about 6:40 PM his wife said she became worried about her husband’s wellbeing, contacted a family friend who immediately dispatched a search party.

Police said at about 7:15 PM Mr. Wilson’s lifeless body was found floating face downwards in a creek to the western side of farm.

She reportedly said the search party contacted the family who removed his body from the creek and summoned the Police to the scene.

Mr. Wilson’s body was then escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was examined by the doctor on duty and pronounced dead.