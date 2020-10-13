State Assets Recovery Agency workers sent home

All 42 members of staff of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) were Tuesday served with letters terminating their services, according to well-placed sources.

The letters were signed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

This moves makes good on the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) administration’s plan to scrap the entity.

The staff members have been given one month’s notice from October 13, 2020, but sources say several if their salaries and gratuities would be reduced.

The staff members include SARA Director, Professor Clive Thomas; Deputy Director, Aubrey Heath-Retmeyer, Investigator Desmond Trotman and other officials.

Professor Thomas and Mr. Heath-Retmyer have been terminated with immediate effect.

Under A Partnership for National National Unity+Alliance For Change administration, several members of the then People’s Progressive Party administration had been cited for the alleged acquisition of State property for their own use.