PNCR Chairman released on station bail as allegedelectoral fraud probe continues

Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence was Tuesday questioned by police and released on GYD$100,000 bail.

Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes said she was asked by investigators about whether she signed a Statement of Poll with Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, her handwriting and whether she knows Mr. Mingo.

Police told the top PNCR Executive member that she was being questioned in connection with the offence conspiracy with persons to procure a fraudulent result.

Ms. Lawrence was told to return to the Headquarters of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday at 8 AM.

Ms. Lawrence and Ms. Mingo are already before the court on a similar charge.

The Region Four results declared by Mr. Mingo on March 14, 2020 showed that APNU+AFC won 136,057 and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) 77,231. In early March, the Region Four declaration that had been scrapped by the High Court had shown that APNU+AFC got 136,335 and PPPC 77,258.

But the national vote recount shows that APNU+AFC got 116, 94 and the PPPC secured 80, 920. The figures from the national vote recount were used by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Retired Justice Claudette Singh to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 elections on August 2,2020.