Suspected carjacker arrested, car recovered

One of three persons, who allegedly hijacked a car in Georgetown, has been arrested and the car recovered from a location at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, police said.

Taxi driver 40-year old Hemchandra Hoolas, of Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara told police that the car was stolen from him at about 9 PM o September 17 at Hummingbird Street and Blue Moutain Road, Festival City

The Spacio car, PNN 4606, is valued GYD$1.5 million. He said cash and a Samsung Galaxt cellphone valued GYD$45,000 were in the car at the time of the robbery.

Mr. Hoolas was asked to make a pick up at Pike and Sheriff Streets, Campbellive, to which responded. Upon arrival at the given location, he said he picked up three two males and one female who requested to be taken to Festival City.

“However, while in Festival City one of the perpetrators pulled out a hand gun and ordered him to stop and exit the vehicle, which he did. They afterwards drove off with his vehicle, making good their escape,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.