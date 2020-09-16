Labour Ministry’s Co-ops Dept; Scotiabank’s main branch closed due to coronavirus infections

The Ministry of Labour’s Cooperatives Department and the main branch of Scotiabank (Guyana) have been closed due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, infecting one staff member at each entity, officials said.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton confirmed said after the Health Ministry confirmed that one Coops Department staff member has tested positive for the virus, the list of names and contact information for the staff of the department were submitted to the Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health and all members of staff of the Co-ops Department will be in quarantine for seven days beginning Wednesday.

“The Minister further wishes to advise that all COVID-19 protocols are currently being enforced and will be closely monitored to ensure full compliance in keeping with the requirements of the Ministry of Health and the International Labour Organization to prevent the further spread of the disease,” Mr. Hamilton said.

Across at Scotiabank, Carmichael Street, that financial institution told customers that it closed its doors “until further notice” because an employee has been tested positive for the viral disease. “We have been informed that one of our employees at the Carmichael Street Branch, who has been quarantined since exhibiting symptoms, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our colleague is now under the medical supervision of the Ministry of Health,” the financial institution said.

Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Manzoor Nadir announced that 14 staff members of the Parliament Office have been tested positive for the virus,

Official figures show that COVID-19 has so far claimed 58 lives and infected 1,900 others. Latest statistics also show 1,302 persons have recovered.