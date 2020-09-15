FAO funds feasibility study for Consolidated Log Yard to sell “legally produced timber”

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is funding a GYD$6 million study on whether it is feasible for Guyana to establish a Consolidated Log Yard (CLY) from which only legally produced timber would be sold on the local and international markets.

“The establishment of any CLY should have as its intended purpose to improve growth within the forestry sector in an open marketplace and as a clearing house for legally produced timber that meet the needs of the local and international markets,” the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) said in a statement.

The GMSA said the study would last six months and would explore various models to determine which would be suitable to Guyana’s context and within the framework of the National Forest Policy.

The local private sector organisation said the agreement to conduct the study, which was inked earlier this month, would include consultations with key stakeholders such as forest sector operators, government agencies, civil society, indigenous organisations and other non-governmental organisations.

According to the private sector organisation, the idea for such a log yard stemmed from the FAO-European Union (EU) Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) programme Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) in the specific areas of marketing and promoting legal timber and timber products.

Guyana has committed to jointly implement the FLEGT.

The GMSA said only timber products which are compliant with Guyana’s Timber Legality Assurance System (GTLAS) should be traded through such a lumber yard. “The facility’s adherence to the GTLAS will engender enhanced confidence in the legality of wood products on the local and international markets,” the organisation said.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations which lead an international effort to assist governments and development agencies with coordinating improvement and development activities for sustainability.

Through funding of projects, the European Union Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FAO-EU FLEGT) programme promotes the implementation of the FLEGT Action Plan by improving forest governance, providing technical assistance, and building capacity. Guyana has a history of collaboration and cooperation with the FAO, which has served to benefit the country in sustainable development.