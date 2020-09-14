Henry cousins murdered elsewhere, DNA test results due in three weeks-police

The Guyana Police Force Monday evening said the youthful Henry cousins were killed elsewhere and their bodies taken to where a search Party found them.

“Preliminary findings showed that the bodies of the Henry boys were discovered at a secondary crime scene, meaning that the heinous murders were not committed where the bodies were found,” police said in an update, the first in five days.

Police said they were searching for two other suspects.

Investigators said the bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry were moved after they were killed and placed at the locations where they were found discovered last week Sunday by a search party. Their mutilated bodies were found on a coconut plantation at Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice one day after they left their Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice.

Sleuths’ access to the crime scene and other areas were reportedly hampered in their work by violent protests on the Upper East Coast Demerara Public Road and the West Coast Berbice Public Road.

Police said they were continuing their search for the location where the boys were killed after they left home to pick coconuts to sell.

“The investigators are actively in search of the primary crime scene which would greatly assist in the probe as the primary crime scene will have an abundance of evidence linking the perpetrators to the crime,” police said.

Investigators said they were also awaiting results of DNA tests on samples taken from where the bodies were found and those who were released and subsequently released on station bail. “This forensic evidence was identified, collected preserved and submitted to the Guyana Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis to be conducted. DNA samples were also collected from the suspects who were in custody and sent for a comparative analysis to be conducted against the forensic evidence collected from the secondary crime scene. Results are expected within three weeks,” the police force said.

Guyanese police promised to discover the truth bout the circumstances surrounding this gruesome murder and said it was following every lead.

All suspects, police said, are required to make scheduled visits at the Blairmont Police Station. Further, Police are actively pursuing two additional suspects.