Mingo on $600,000 bail

Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was Monday morning granted a total of GYD$600,000 bail on four counts of alleged misconduct in public office.

Attorneys-at-Law Darren Wade said Mr. Mingo has to return to court on September 25.

Mr. Mingo was granted GYD$150,000 bail on each charge by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

Three pro-coalition election commissioners -Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman- and Peoples National Congress Reform General Secretary Amna Ally were outside the Georgetown Magistrates Court. Former ministers Cathy Hughes and Nicolette Henry were also present.

Meanwhile, about 120 supporters of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change were at the police barrier chanting “Free Mingo”, “Free Mingo” as his bail payment was being processed.

Mr. Mingo was arrested by police last week Tuesday and held throughout the weekend until Monday’s court appearance.