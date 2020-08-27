Guyana’s environmental chief sent on leave

The Executive Director of Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams was Thursday sent on leave even as that environmental watchdog agency is in the middle of considering ExxonMobil’s Field Development Plan for the Payara well.

Mr. Adams said the Office of the President’s Permanent Secretary, Abena Moore issued him the letter Thursday afternoon informing him that he is to proceed on 126 days leave.

He stressed that he service was not terminated. “The administration has made its decision that I had accumulated leave which I needed to take. There is nothing for me to pass judgement on. I’m due for leave” Dr. Adams told News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves Online News

The EPA Chief said he has been asked to hand over to Ms. Sharifa Razack, a one time Director of Education, Information and Training. She is now the Permit Review and Authorisation Manager and reports to the Director of Corporate Services.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic administration has hired a Canadian-led group of experts to review the Payara Field Development Plan before giving ExxonMobil the green light to approve its decision to move ahead with the project.

Dr. Adams, an executive member of the Alliance For Change (AFC), was appointed in 2018. He worked for three decades with the United States’ Department of Energy in top environmental and safety positions.