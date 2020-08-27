Guyana-originated Eastern Airlines flight suffers engine failure on JFK Airport approach

Director-General of Guyana’s Civil Aviation Department, Retired Lt.Col. Egbert Field has confirmed that an Eastern Airlines flight from Georgetown was forced to shut down an engine on its approach to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He says Eastern Airlines has already informed the Civil Aviation Authority and has since sent an email detailing an account of the incident.

Mr. Field says no one was injured during the incident that began as the Boeing 767 was approaching the JFK Airport to land Tuesday night.

The engine was reportedly restarted and the plane landed safely.

The GCAA Director-General says the United States Federal Aviation Authority may also inform its local counterpart agency.

One unconfirmed account was that the pilot had told passengers to prepare for an emergency landing as one of the engines had overheated.