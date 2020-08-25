Goldmine worker robbed of GYD$4 million

Police say Detector Operator, who works in the Chi-Chi backdam goldfields, has been robbed of $4.4 million by two gunmen who invaded his home at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.

Police Force spokesman, Royston Andries did not disclose the name of the robbery victim, in what appears to be a new practice by the Guyana Police Force.

The incident occurred at about 11:50 Monday night

The man told investigators that he returned from the interior about two months ago with a large amount of money which he normally keeps at home.

He said that at about 11:30 PM, he was lying in a chair watching television when he fell asleep and about 20 minutes later a man, armed with a handgun, demanded that he hand over the money.

The victim further reported that after constant demands and threats with the hand gun for the money he became fearful for his life and pointed to the location where the money was kept.

The goldmine worker said the bandit also ordered him to lie face downwards and then an accomplice, who was also armed with a handgun, placed a jersey on his head, tied his feet and hands to the back.

The victim said shortly after they exited the house and made good their escape in a waiting car which drove off. The victim managed to untie himself and made an alarm.

No one has been arrested.