Chris Jones denies Nandlall’s claim of loosing dogs on police

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member Christopher Jones on Saturday refuted claims by Attorney General Anil Nandlall that the opposition politician verbally abused police and loosed his dogs on them when the lawmen turned up to question him and seize several items that allegedly belong to the State.

“My dog is always loose. When I went to the gate and asked the police if they had a warrant and they said ‘no’ I told them I will not allow them in and myself and wife went into the house,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News. He noted that because the area had no electricity, the dogs were in the yard.

Jones’ lawyers say they have a paper trail to prove that their client obtained the items legally as part of a project to construct a barbershop to employ 22 youths.

The Attorney General said “there was nothing special” about the former Director Sport. Mr. Nandlall said he wad advised that when a party of policemen turned up at Jones residence at about 5 PM Thursday to verify that he had the item. “He abused the police, he loosed his dogs on them. He demanded a warrant and they went back and they got a warrant…but they went there to invite him to go down to police headquarters and if they had the property to take it with him,” he said.

Mr. Nandlall insisted that Mr. Jones had “state property in his possession.” He sought to justify the police action to search, seize and arrest. “They wanted to take custody or verify custody of the assets which prima facie belongs to the State and they went about to do that.” he said.

The Attorney General said “if a wrong has been done to Jones, let Mr. Jones sue the Attorney General but the police acted in the way that they did.”