15-year old boy arrested for stabbing death of man, 3-year old boy; four others still hospitalised

A 15-year old boy, who attempted to commit suicide after allegedly stabbing to death a 55-year old man and a three-year old boy and injuring several others, has been arrested in the company of his father, a Guyana Police Force spokesman said.

“Following the arrest, it was observed that he had a stab wound to the chest area and a cut around his neck and admitted that they were self-inflicted in an attempt to kill himself,” spokesman, Royston Andries said. The teenager was taken to the Charity Police Station in the presence of his father and then to the Charity Police Station where he was treated and sent away.

Police say he is a prime suspect in the killing of Ramdat “Shamie” Singh at Bat Creek Upper Pomeroon River, Essequibo on Thursday, August 13. At about 5 PM on August 14, police said 3-year old Kissoon Williams, who was stabbed by the suspect died at the Suddie Hospital intensive Care Unit.

Two sisters and two other children remain hospitalised. Two are in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit and two others are stable.