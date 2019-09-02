Jamaica can print Guyana’s national ID cards but finger print cross-matching will take a long time

Jamaica’s Electoral Commission (EOJ) has said it would be unable to cross-match the fingerprints of the more than 370,000 persons in a timely basis, but will be prepared to produce national identification cards for Guyanese, a senior official of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said Monday.

The source said top EOJ officials made know their positions to Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers and the Information Technology Manager of GECOM.’

According to the source, GECOM has since learned that the California, United States (US)-headquartered Cogent Systems can cross-match the fingerprints in less than one month.

The official said GECOM’s equipment to manufacture identification cards locally was no longer working, and so a decision was taken ensure that no COGENT Systems are available.

Myers was Tuesday due to brief Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, and the seven-member commission about her findings.

President David Granger is reportedly anxious to call general elections as early as December 2019 especially since the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has labeled his administration a “caretaker”. With the 2019 National Budget set to expire on December 31, 2019, government will be unable to spend billions on new projects if elections are not held before.

General and regional administration council elections were due to be held the latest by August 2020, but they could be held much earlier once GECOM says its ready. The election time-frame has been brought forward as a result of the passage of last December’s no-confidence motion.