Last Updated on Friday, 24 July 2026, 18:43 by Denis Chabrol

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Friday evening said a total of 73 bodies have now been recovered with 69 of them positively identified.

Based on government’s working number of 179 passengers and crew, he said 30 persons were so far unaccounted for.

He said the search area has been expanded by additional 32 square miles from Waini in the west to Adventure in the east offshore the Essequibo Coast. He said several boats were on standby to right the MV Barima which is lying on its side. He said the search and recovery operations would continue as far as possible, saying that if the boat is righted,more bodies were expected to be found. “These operations will continue for as long as necessary to ensure that every possible effort is made to account for those affected. affected with utmost care, dignity, and respect,” he said.

Mr Phillips said 63 bodies were so far released to families and six released to be taken to their respective communities to be laid to rest. So far, 22 funerals have been held.

The Prime Minister said three aircraft and 14 marine vessels were involved in the operation.

Mr Phillips declined to immediately say how many of the rescued persons and recovered bodies were on the official manifest of 116 passengers and 16 crew members.

Director-General of the Maritime Administration (MARAD), Stephen Thomas said the MV Barima had a capacity of 394 passengers and 120 tonnes of cargo, after he was pressed on whether the passenger capacity was 150.

The Prime Minister said “We have no such record” that the captain issued a May Day call and asked passengers to put on their life jackets. He said that would be part of an “independent commission of inquiry” and President Irfaan Ali and the cabinet would have to decide whether to involve the opposition in that process.