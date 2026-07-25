Last Updated on Saturday, 25 July 2026, 13:52 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday said he would Sunday announce a five-member “independent” commission of inquiry into the sinking of the MV Barima ferry one week ago that claimed the lives of about 100 persons.

His announcement made no reference to the involvement of the parliamentary opposition in the process. The Guyana Human Rights Association had also recommended that the President and the Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed equally appoint a six-member commission. He also did not respond to calls by the opposition and civil society for Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister responsible for Maritime Administration Deodat Indar to resign.

But in an address to the nation, Dr Ali said the commission woukd comprise distinguished experts and professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in relevant fields, including law, marine engineering, maritime safety, and disaster investigation. He said the members have been “carefully selected for their independence, technical expertise, and proven ability.”

The President said the commission would determine its own procedures and method of work. He explained that the commission would be tasked with conducting a thorough, impartial examination of that tragedy, including the circumstances leading to the capsizing and sinking of the vessel, the response efforts, and all related matters. Its work will seek to identify any shortcomings or failures, recommend appropriate accountability where warranted, and propose reforms that would strengthen the safety and reliability of Guyana’s maritime transportation system.

President Ali said among other matters, the commission will examine the causes and contributing factors to the disaster, including the loading of the vessel, passenger boarding procedures, conditions on board, the vessel’s seaworthiness, maintenance history, compliance with maritime laws and safety standards, the conduct and competence of the mast and crew, passenger management and life-saving arrangements, as well as the role of weather, sea conditions, and other operational factors.

The commission will also undertake a review of the search, rescue, and recovery operations, assessing the adequacy, coordination, and effectiveness of the response by all agencies and stakeholders involved. Importantly, the commission will be empowered to determine whether any acts of negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty, or institutional failures contributed to or caused this tragedy, and to recommend any legislative, regulatory, institutional, or operational reforms necessary to prevent a recurrence, he added.