Last Updated on Friday, 24 July 2026, 13:42 by Denis Chabrol

The parliamentary opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Friday asked House Speaker Manzoor Nadir to allow the National Assembly to discuss and agree on the terms of reference for a commission of inquiry into the MV Barima ferry tragedy that has unofficially claimed more than 100 lives.

Mr Sherwin Benjamin, the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)- APNU’s largest partner, threatened to stage mass protests if government refused to give into his party’s demands. “We intend to ensure that we bring the necessary pressure to bear so that this matter can be dealt with with much dispatch and by that, I mean, if it means that we have to organize mass political activities,” he said.

In his letter, APNU parliamentary leader Dr Terrence Campbell proposed that the 65-seat National Assembly next Monday consider the establishment of an independent probe into the sinking of the 87-year old Scottish-made vessel on July 18, 2026 and allow the House to debate and adopt those terms.

In its draft terms of reference proposed for debate and adoption, APNU proposes

1. To establish the facts surrounding the sinking of the MV Barima on 18 July 2026, including timeline, passenger and manifest records, cargo, weather and navigation conditions.

2. To determine causes and contributing factors, including vessel maintenance and seaworthiness, crew qualifications and training, compliance with national maritime laws, licences and safety standards.

3. To examine the adequacy and timeliness of the search-and-rescue response and actions taken by relevant agencies.

4. To assess the regulatory framework, oversight, inspection regimes and enforcement practices of maritime and port authorities, and identify any systemic failures.

5. To examine any allegations of negligence, misconduct, corruption or breach of statutory duties by any individual or entity and recommend any appropriate legal or disciplinary action.

6. To recommend measures to improve passenger and crew safety, emergency preparedness, regulatory oversight, and to prevent recurrence.

7. To require the production of documents and the summoning of witnesses, and to produce a full public report with findings and recommendations within a specified timeframe

8. To adopt such interim measures and recommendations as necessary to protect the public interest and safety pending full inquiry outcomes.

APNU parliamentarian, Saiku Andrews said government’s tender for the docking and rehabilitation of the MV Barima published in March 2026 reveals that the e Bills of Quantities required the examination of approximately 10,000 square metres of hull plating and frames, with deteriorated sections to be renewed where necessary. It also called for the replacement of 3,000 kilogrammes of deteriorated longitudinal and transverse steel walls and frames, 2,000 kilogrammes of wasted hatch beams over the cargo hold, 30 zinc anodes, 150 metres of fire lines, 20 air vents, 180 square metres of hatch-cover tarpaulin, and ultrasonic gauging of the hull with a detailed thickness test report. Mr Andrews says item 16 identifies approximately 10,000 square metres of hull plating and frames for examination.

“The real issue is not whether Item 16 contains an error. The real issue is that the Government’s own engineers identified the need to examine the hull, replace deteriorated steel, replace wasted hatch beams, replace zinc anodes, service critical components and carry out ultrasonic thickness testing only months before the tragedy,” said Mr Andrews, a city businessman.

APNU parliamentarian Dexter Todd said a team of 15 lawyers was assembled to protect the interests of the survivors.

He said the captain and two crew members were still in police custody, with indications that they could be charged with manslaughter.