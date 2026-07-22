Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 16:35 by Denis Chabrol

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Wednesday mourned Guyana’s loss of several lives in the MV Barima ferry tragedy that has so far claimed the lives of 57 persons, while 46 others are still missing at sea.

“Most sincere condolences to the government and people of Guyana in light of the terrible accident involving the ferry MV Barima. We in the US share in your loss and mourning. May God bless those who lost their lives, the survivors, and their families and friends,” Mr Landau said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Separately, the US Embassy has already said it is “deeply saddened by the sinking of the MV Barima. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of those on board — passengers and crew alike. We honor the courage of every rescuer who answered the call in the dark hours of the night and who continue their mission today. We pray for the safe recovery of all those still missing,” the Embassy said.

France says that in close coordination with the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Defence Force,

France deployed on 20 July a reinforcement team of 15 specialists, including military divers and rescue personnel from the French Armed Forces stationed in French Guiana. France says it stands in solidarity with its partners and neighbours across the Caribbean, the West Indies, and the Guyana Shield.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement that it was ‘following closely” the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The Embassy expressed itsdeep condolences over the loss of lives, and conveys its heartfelt concern to the passengers and crew members affected by the accident, as well as their families.”

China also offered to help Guyana. “At this difficult time, the Chinese people stand in solidarity with the Guyanese people. China stands ready to provide Guyana with assistance within its capacity.”

The Delegation of the European Union to Guyana together with the European Union Member States accredited to Guyana on Wednesday joined the three days of National Mourning starting from 22 July and express their deepest condolences to the government and people of Guyana following the tragic capsizing of the “MV Barima”.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost family, friends, and community members in this devastating incident. We stand in solidarity and we extend our deepest sympathy to them and the people of Guyana during this difficult time.

We commend the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, including the support provided by partners, such as France. The EU remains ready to assist in any possible way deemed useful,” the EU said.

Canada says it “is saddened by the tragic loss of life caused by the ferry sinking in Guyana. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those still missing.”

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the capsizing of the MV Barima. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the passengers and crew, and their families and loved ones,” Canada said in a statement.

The United Kingdom High Commission says “We recognise and commend the dedication and courage of the emergency services, maritime authorities and all those involved in the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The UK stands with Guyana at this difficult time.”

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) says it is deeply saddened by the capsizing of the passenger ferry, MV Barima, off the Atlantic coast near the Pomeroon River.

“The Community continues to closely follow the ongoing search and rescue operation to account for the passengers and crew. We extend our prayers and support to the families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

CARICOM pays tribute to the courage, dedication and selfless efforts of the rescue teams and all who are responding in the aftermath of the incident, led by relevant arms of the Government of Guyana, and including private vessel operators, who mobilized overnight in challenging conditions to save lives.

CARICOM stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Guyana, in particular, the families and communities that are being impacted by this unfolding disaster.”