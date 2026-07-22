Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 15:28 by Denis Chabrol

As the confirmed death toll from last Saturday night’s sinking of the MV Barima ferry mounts, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) on Wednesday recommended that any commission of inquiry (COI) into the incident must include the threat of imprisonmemt of liars.

According to the association, there should be a positive duty of candid testimony on public authorities and officials testifying before the Commission. Other proposed terms, the association said, should include the possibility of prosecution of those who lie or mislead the inquiry. “The threat of prosecution – including imprisonment – must be available to deter witnesses who attempt to mislead, lie, dissimulate or withhold relevant evidence,” the GHRA added. The association said steps must also be taken to insulate lower-level public servants from coercion by seniors with respect to their testimony.

The GHRA said both the President and Opposition Leader pick a six-member Commission of Inquiry into the incident.

“The first task, therefore, for those seeking an impartial enquiry is to agree on proposals for the principles and structure needed to create such an enquiry,” the GHRA said in a statement.

The recommendations were made at a time when government said the confirmed death toll has risen to 57, based on the number of bodies recovered up to 1 PM Wednesday. Based on government’s estimate that 76 of the 179 passengers and crew have been rescued,46 others are missing.

The GHRA recommended that three commissioners be appointed by the President and three by the Opposition Leader, with the COI President being an eminent Guyanese or Caribbean jurist.

Also being proposed is that the chairperson of the enquiry – not the agencies under scrutiny – must have the power to determine admissibility of evidence, or whether ‘national security’ considerations can be invoked to protect official agencies.

The GHRA also asked that the State provide bereaved families with funded legal representation –similar to that provided to the public bodies under scrutiny.

The association said its recommendations were based on Guyana’s inability to have any good faith discussions on policy matters, rooted in the aggressive polarisation of major political parties. That, the association contended, renders an impartial and constructive enquiry into the Barima tragedy a remote possibility. The GHRA said the cost of polarisation includes widespread distrust of public information, which bland Government assurances of an ‘independent’ enquiry are insufficient to dispel. “It is vitally important, therefore, that public investigation of the MV Barima tragedy does not descend into yet another instance of institutionalized political points-scoring, in which the Presidency, ministers of government and the police, are allowed to control the account of their own failures. An investigative model of inquiry acceptable to a wide cross-section is imperative.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has already promised that an investigation would be conducted. Leader of Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir said that, in keeping with International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a maritime safety investigation must be conducted. She also favored a COI and said both should be done by foreign experts.

Support assets from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Brazilian Navy

have arrived in Guyana’s waters and are en-route to support the ongoing search,

rescue and recovery operations.

Government also said 19 vessels and two aircraft were now involved in the ongoing operations.

‘Technical teams are conducting detailed assessments of the capsized vessel to

develop the safest and most effective plan for righting it, in order to improve access

for the on-site diving teams,” government added. As of 1PM Wednesday, government said an additional four bodies were recovered bringing the total to 57, of which 44 have been positively identified by family members.

Government said so far, 18 of those positively identified have been

released to their families.

Regional authorities and the Ministry of Health continue to work with the bereaved

families to facilitate arrangements for the release of the bodies for funeral rites and

burial, government added.