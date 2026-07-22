Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 17:59 by Denis Chabrol

Three staff members of the ill-fated MV Barima ferry are now in custody in connection with the incident that has so far claimed 65 lives, officials said.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said ultimately the mate and captain decide whether items should be placed on the vessel. Mr Edghill said the Superintendent of Loading, Mr Granderson is responsible for inspection and loading of vessels.

Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall said the High Court approved a police request for detention of the captain and one crew member. Another crew member has since been detained.

Government had said the first two persons were tested positive for marijuana use.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, meanwhile, confirmed that two Bell helicopters were not working and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was awaiting parts.

“The fact is the GDF used what was available, and what was available is one helicopter, one serviceable helicopter that was used. There are two other helicopters in the fleet of helicopters in the GDF, and those two other helicopters are down for maintenance. They are waiting some part that was ordered, and as soon as the part comes, it will be installed, and the helicopter will go through the process that requires it to be certified and be ready to fly again,” said Mr Phillips, a retired Defence Force Chief-of-Staff.

With government still using a working figure of 179 passengers and crew, the Prime Minister said five bodies were recovered on Wednesday bringing the total to 65. Of that number, 44 were positively identified and 23 released to their families.

At least 19 vessels and three aircraft have been deployed to the area. Drones are also being deployed to check inland for persons and bodies.