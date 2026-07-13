Last Updated on Monday, 13 July 2026, 14:32 by Denis Chabrol

The 300 pregnant Brazilian cows were Monday continuing their scheduled trucking to the Ebini research station, East Berbice, despite sort delays at two river crossings, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Dr Dwight Walrond said.

“Some of the animals are already on our research station at Ebini and the remainder are expected to be there (by 2 PM Guyana Time),” he told Demerara Waves Online News. He said their arrival at the waterfront was in keeping with the projected schedule, except for an overnight delay due to the tide because the pontoon that is taking them across the Berbice River had “some difficulty” because of the tide.

As precautionary measure, he indicated that the trip across the waterway was pushed back until daylight Monday. “You don’t want to try to move those animals during the night. It’s a risk not only to the animals but also the staff members,” he said. He also said there was an extra hour waiting time was at Kurupukari crossing, Essequibo River to accommodate all the animals.

He said there was reported mortality (death) but he could not immediately say how many cows or calves died. He said the cause of death would not be known until a post mortem is conducted.

APNU parliamentarians Sherod Duncan, Saiku Andrews and Terrence Campbell, who visited the Berbice River area across which the cows were being transported, observed that many of them looked very thin, weak and stressed. “Each one of these cows is supposedly pregnant. Now this kind of trip is exhaustive and stressful for animals that are not pregnant, much less pregnant heifers,” Dr Campell said. Mr Andrews believed there was no preparation, raising questions about whether the animals were intended for Ebini.

The GLDA official said the heifers were each receiving water, electrolytes, food and medicine every at stops of four to six hour intervals as they were being transported from neighbouring Brazil through the Lethem-Linden trail to Ebini. Dr Walrond explained that after the heifers completed quarantine in Brazil and inspections were completed in Lethem, a GLDA team- including two livestock production staff, a veterinarian and one technician- escorted them to Ebini waterfront with emergency kits, rehydration and other items. “With respect to feed, those animals have their silage, their electrolytes and water that were administered to them,” he said.

He explained that during the rest period, the animals were each being checked and fed before continuing their travel to Ebini. There was no need to remove them from the trucks to feed them, adding that each vehicle was not filled to capacity to allow the animals space to turn around.

In all government says it is buying 1,000 pregnant heifers from Brazil at a cost of GY$245 million from neighbouring Brazil to increase beef and dairy production. “This investment reflects the Government’s continued commitment to building a modern and resilient livestock industry. By expanding the national herd with quality breeding animals, the initiative will support increased livestock production, improve opportunities for farmers, reduce dependence on imported breeding stock, and contribute to Guyana’s food security objectives,” he said.