Last Updated on Saturday, 11 July 2026, 17:20 by Writer

Plans to rebuild the East Ruimveldt Market at a cost of GY$528.3 million were unveiled on Saturday.

Before the start of the sod-turning ceremony, local government minister Priya Manickchand visited several shops at the decades-old wooden and concrete market.

She assured the vendors that they would not be thrown out of business, but alternative steps would be taken to ensure they continue operations.

“We will have to move you at some point but we will not put you out of business,” she said.

Options include having temporary prefabricated container spots, move the businesses into unused stalls or construction in phases which would extend the project by eight months.

After completion, Ms Manickchand said a market committee would be established and would be responsible for sanitation and opening hours for certain categories of businesses.

She said the new market would have 213 stalls plus an additional 24.

Each stall would be increased by six feet and would be higher.

Labour minister Keoma Griffith, who hails from East Ruimveldt, said the new market and a community centre are “flag-ship projects to enhance the lives of residents.”

Sections of the market, including the fish and meat section, have fallen into disrepair.

There is no longer a fire-fighting hose, leaving behind a rusty, broken reel.

Meanwhile, she said contracts were awarded for the cleaning of drains and trenches.

Ms Manickchand said street lights would be installed and roads rehabilitated, and a new bridge would be constructed.

The contractors are A.M.I.C. General Contracting, Khan Contracting Services, MAEC Enterprises, Terraform Solutions, and Lispen Enterprises

The market rehabilitation design features 237 stalls, representing an in-market layout.

This expansion will accommodate more vendors, improve the market’s overall capacity to meet current and future demand, states a project profile.