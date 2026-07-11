Last Updated on Saturday, 11 July 2026, 17:16 by Writer

In the face of persistent public questions about his less than 75-acre farm on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, President Irfaan Ali on Saturday showed off how he directly assisted a group of young Guyanese tapping into government assistance to establish a high-tech poultry farm in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands).

“The initiative was made possible through a partnership between the young professionals, who collectively invested 10 percent of the project’s cost. Developed with the direct support and guidance of President Ali, the project reflects the Government’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs, strengthening food security, and creating new economic opportunities through modern agriculture,” he said on a Facebook post.

The video also includes two persons testifying how they were encouraged and supported to invest in the project.

Dr Ali said the group of young professionals answered his call to embrace modern, technology-driven agriculture by establishing, with support from the government, a state-of-the-art tunnel-house poultry project.

He said the entrepreneurs began with 20,000 birds and are now rapidly expanding production. “The project is a model for innovative, efficient, and sustainable poultry farming in Guyana,” he said.

Despite denying that his farm at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, did not benefit from special treatment or preferences because he is the President, commenters under his Facebook post called for him to disclose details about the land acquisition, and financing of the infrastructure which includes a very good earthen road and electricity distribution to his farm.

Robert Bacchus Bynoe asked: “Sir when can Guyanese see and access all of the “Public Information” about your farm? Tell us where to look?” and Patrick Ali said, “WE WANT THISSUE .. THRE FARM GATE MATTTER ..ALL DOCT. REQURIED TO SHOW HOW ALI OWN THE FARM ? WE WILL NOT TURN OUR BACKE ON THIS MATTER “.

On the other hand, there were several commenters who praised the initiative. “The idea is great I’m interested in having same. The technology is excellent and a great business venture,” said Rhonda Samuels Benjamin, while Fato Sharma states “Darren great to know that His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali was always working with young professionals and will continue doing so.”

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed had two days after his revelation of the farm gone to a neighbouring community in Long Creek during the night to make the point that they do not have electricity supply.

In another Facebook post earlier Saturday, President Ali featured Waiakabra on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, where he said significant investments were made by his government, including funding through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

He said Waiakabra was benefiting from better infrastructure, upgrading community facilities, creating opportunities, and improving the quality of life for residents.

Mr Mohamed alleged that the cost of setting up the farm for poultry, cows, sheep, goats and fish as well as a farmhouse cost about GY$2.2 billion.

However, Dr Ali has not disclosed his price tag and the exact acreage and said all information about his assets have been filed with the Integrity Commission.

The Opposition Leader’s claim that the farm is 150 acres has been debunked by the President saying it’s “less than half.”

Constitutionally, the president cannot face civil or criminal legal action whether in or out of office.