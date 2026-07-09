Last Updated on Thursday, 9 July 2026, 9:03 by Denis Chabrol

Two men were Wednesday night shot dead at a shop at Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara, police said.

No arrests have been made. Investigations continue.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victims were among a gathering of persons at a shop in the area when two males, dressed in black and riding a motorcycle, approached them, during which the suspects allegedly discharged several rounds in their direction,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Dead are 22-year old wash bay attendant Cordel August of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara and 35, self-employed Eon Headley of of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara.

Police said both men received suspected gunshot wounds and were escorted to the Enmore Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by doctors on duty.

The bodies were examined and suspected gunshot wounds were observed. They were then escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations.