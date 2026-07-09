Last Updated on Thursday, 9 July 2026, 9:21 by Denis Chabrol

Police said they have discovered a quantity of ammunition, firearm components, a teargas cannister military gear, at Lusignan New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Police said that on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, they found the items among construction debris on the eastern side of an unoccupied plot of land.

During the search, ranks discovered a quantity of 7.62 x 39mm live rounds of ammunition, spent shells, 12-gauge cartridges, a tear gas canister, firearm components and military gear, police added.

The items were taken into Police custody and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station, where they were lodged.

No one has been arrested.

During the 2002 to 2008 violent crime spree by gangs that had used Buxton village as their base, they had traversed the backlands of neighbouring villages. More than 30 weapons had been stolen from the Guyana Defence Force during that period. Several were later recovered during anti-crime operations.