Last Updated on Thursday, 9 July 2026, 19:19 by Denis Chabrol

Almost 24 hours after Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed raised concerns about a “rupture” of the US$1 billion natural gas pipeline, the Guyana government said further inspections of a “small anomaly” were underway while reiterating that there was no leak as there was no gas passing through.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Maritime Administration (MARAD) confirmed that a report relating to the pipeline was received and a probe revealed discovered something irregular or abnormal in the 12-inch diameter pipeline. Those government agencies said the anomaly was “thoroughly investigated” but provided no information about the outcome

EPA Head, Khemraj Parsram, and spokespersons for MARAD, EPA and Exxon Mobil Guyana did not respond to queries. An Exxon Mobil spokesman later said, “as soon as we have information we can share we’ll do so.” The questions were “What is the nature of the “small anomaly” that was found in/on the natural gas pipeline? A bend, a curve, a warp, a pinhole, an irregularity or other form of abnormality? What was the outcome of the investigation after the “small anomaly” was found?” Another media house’s representative also asked Exxon Mobil Guyana to confirm whether any remedial works are underway and what is currently causing the reaction in the water.” Their silence came despite assurances in the EPA and MARAD joint statement that they “will continue to provide accurate, timely updates to the public and urge that facts be verified through official channels before conclusions are drawn that could cause unnecessary alarm among residents of West Coast Demerara.”

MARAD and EPA said further inspections were underway to ensure that the pipeline is safe. “Following the joint assessment, the matter was determined to be a slight anomaly, which was thoroughly investigated by both agencies. Out of an abundance of caution, further inspections are being conducted to confirm the continued integrity of the pipeline, consistent with standard safety protocols,” the agencies said.

MARAD and EPA rubbished repeated claims by Mr Mohamed, even after an initial denial by Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, that there was no rupture in the 140-mile long pipeline from offshore Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel to the incomplete Wales Gas to Energy and Natural Gas Liquids plants at Wales, West Bank Demerara. “Both agencies state unequivocally that there is no factual basis for these claims. The

pipeline in question is not currently active, and no gas is flowing through it. As there is no gas passing through the line, there can be no leak or damage of the nature suggested in these reports,” the agencies said.

Mr Mohamed relied on still and video of intense bubbling of the Atlantic Ocean near MT TELESTO, a tug and utility vessel that is anchored about two miles off Georgetown in the vicinity of the Marriott Hotel.

MARAD and EPA said since May 2026, ExxonMobil Guyana has been conducting a scheduled inspection of the

subsea pipeline, an exercise expected to span approximately three months. This inspection programme involves five vessels operating along the West Coast of Demerara and was the subject of a public notice issued by MARAD. Members of the public and mariners in the area were advised accordingly in advance of this activity, the agencies explained in the statement.