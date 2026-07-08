Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, 22:49 by Writer

Natural resources minister Vickram Bharrat on Wednesday night denied a claim by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed that the US$1 billion natural gas pipeline to Wales, West Coast Demerara, has been ruptured at sea.

Mr Bharrat said there are “no reports” that the pipeline has been ruptured.

Mr Mohamed, sitting in a boat on the Atlantic sea, alleged that there was pollution as a result of the damage to the pipe three months ago to a depth of 30 feet about two miles offshore behind Marriott Hotel, but Mr Bharrat said “the line is not active either” and “there is no gas flowing through as yet.”

The minister said maybe tests were being conducted.

ExxonMobil had previously said the pipeline would be filled with nitrogen until it is ready to supply gas to the 300 megawatt electricity generation sets and the natural gas liquids plant, both at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

A disaster response expert also told Demerara Waves Online News that as far as he was aware the pipeline was not damaged.

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to questions.